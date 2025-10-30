ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00208531$ 0.00208531 $ 0.00208531 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.16% Price Change (1D) -0.06% Price Change (7D) -5.79% Price Change (7D) -5.79%

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ENERGY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ENERGY's all-time high price is $ 0.00208531, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ENERGY has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, -0.06% over 24 hours, and -5.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ENERGY COIN (ENERGY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.73K$ 12.73K $ 12.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.73K$ 12.73K $ 12.73K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,809,745.474429 999,809,745.474429 999,809,745.474429

The current Market Cap of ENERGY COIN is $ 12.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ENERGY is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999809745.474429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.73K.