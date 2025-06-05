EIGENCODE Price (CODE)
The live price of EIGENCODE (CODE) today is 0.00026855 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 268.55K USD. CODE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EIGENCODE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EIGENCODE price change within the day is -18.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CODE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CODE price information.
During today, the price change of EIGENCODE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EIGENCODE to USD was $ +0.0007919602.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EIGENCODE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EIGENCODE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007919602
|+294.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EIGENCODE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.18%
-18.45%
-15.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We guarantee performance beyond the current market standard for CLIs. Having Eigencode written completely in Rust grants it excellent performance optimization. We uniquely differentiate ourselves by having not only multi-model support with the ability for users to insert multiple API keys from their favorite AI providers, but we also offer complete local model support so users can run local models for the tasks that are more data privacy sensitive and use Eigencode offline |We also offer parallel coding with concurrency and threading where you can run multiple models in parallel with each other on various tasks if desired - we have more features as well you can read about on our website, Eigencode has been made with the goal of being the most powerful CLI tool in the world and we intend on upholding that promise Eigencode is also completely free to use and can be installed and run straight away - our meme coin works as a unique product incentive that allows for us to dedicate resources to everything Eigencode should need in the future for ensuring our product remains ahead of the curve.
