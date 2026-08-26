DUKO Price Today

The live DUKO (DUKO) price today is $ 0, with a 11.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DUKO.

DUKO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 390,881, with a circulating supply of 10.00B DUKO. During the last 24 hours, DUKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00726084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DUKO moved -0.25% in the last hour and +15.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DUKO (DUKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 390.88K$ 390.88K $ 390.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 390.88K$ 390.88K $ 390.88K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 9,998,282,816.763792 9,998,282,816.763792 9,998,282,816.763792

The current Market Cap of DUKO is $ 390.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUKO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9998282816.763792. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 390.88K.