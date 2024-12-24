DNA Price (DNA)
The live price of DNA (DNA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.23M USD. DNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DNA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 618.77K USD
- DNA price change within the day is +6.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 42,022.85T USD
During today, the price change of DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DNA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DNA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.67%
+6.93%
-30.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🧬 DNA ($DNA) is the blueprint of life—and now, the foundation of a revolutionary meme coin! Bridging biology and blockchain, $DNA celebrates the essence of evolution and innovation. 🌍 With $DNA, we’re rewriting the crypto genome: transparent, decentralized, and unstoppable. From hodlers to innovators, this token unites a vibrant community driven by curiosity and creativity. 🧠 It’s not just a coin; it’s a movement to evolve the way we think about memes, money, and the molecular magic of life. 🔬
