DNA (DNA) Tokenomics

DNA (DNA) Information 🧬 DNA ($DNA) is the blueprint of life—and now, the foundation of a revolutionary meme coin! Bridging biology and blockchain, $DNA celebrates the essence of evolution and innovation. 🌍 With $DNA, we’re rewriting the crypto genome: transparent, decentralized, and unstoppable. From hodlers to innovators, this token unites a vibrant community driven by curiosity and creativity. 🧠 It’s not just a coin; it’s a movement to evolve the way we think about memes, money, and the molecular magic of life. 🔬 Official Website: https://dnacto.club Buy DNA Now!

DNA (DNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 631.64K
Total Supply: $ 41,993.48T
Circulating Supply: $ 41,993.48T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 631.64K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

DNA (DNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DNA (DNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DNA's tokenomics, explore DNA token's live price!

