Distorted Face Price Today

The live Distorted Face (DISTORTED) price today is $ 0, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current DISTORTED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DISTORTED.

Distorted Face currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,941, with a circulating supply of 999.45M DISTORTED. During the last 24 hours, DISTORTED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0060108, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DISTORTED moved +0.09% in the last hour and +34.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Distorted Face (DISTORTED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.94K$ 22.94K $ 22.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.94K$ 22.94K $ 22.94K Circulation Supply 999.45M 999.45M 999.45M Total Supply 999,451,156.162117 999,451,156.162117 999,451,156.162117

The current Market Cap of Distorted Face is $ 22.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DISTORTED is 999.45M, with a total supply of 999451156.162117. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.94K.