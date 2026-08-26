Daimon Price Today

The live Daimon (DAIMON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAIMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DAIMON.

Daimon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,071, with a circulating supply of 95.03B DAIMON. During the last 24 hours, DAIMON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DAIMON moved +1.11% in the last hour and +29.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Daimon (DAIMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.07K$ 35.07K $ 35.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.07K$ 35.07K $ 35.07K Circulation Supply 95.03B 95.03B 95.03B Total Supply 95,028,978,891.58144 95,028,978,891.58144 95,028,978,891.58144

The current Market Cap of Daimon is $ 35.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAIMON is 95.03B, with a total supply of 95028978891.58144. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.07K.