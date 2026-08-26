Cummingtonite Price Today

The live Cummingtonite (CUM) price today is $ 0, with a 5.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUM.

Cummingtonite currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,500.11, with a circulating supply of 987.28M CUM. During the last 24 hours, CUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376364, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUM moved -- in the last hour and +14.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cummingtonite (CUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.50K$ 15.50K $ 15.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.50K$ 15.50K $ 15.50K Circulation Supply 987.28M 987.28M 987.28M Total Supply 987,274,839.434301 987,274,839.434301 987,274,839.434301

The current Market Cap of Cummingtonite is $ 15.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUM is 987.28M, with a total supply of 987274839.434301. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.50K.