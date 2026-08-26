Crustafarianism Price Today

The live Crustafarianism (CRUST) price today is $ 0, with a 4.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRUST.

Crustafarianism currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 57,210, with a circulating supply of 999.90M CRUST. During the last 24 hours, CRUST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0041816, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRUST moved +0.09% in the last hour and +19.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Crustafarianism (CRUST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.21K$ 57.21K $ 57.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.21K$ 57.21K $ 57.21K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,897,745.889097 999,897,745.889097 999,897,745.889097

The current Market Cap of Crustafarianism is $ 57.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRUST is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999897745.889097. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.21K.