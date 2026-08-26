What is today's price of CRASH CAT (CRASHCAT)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -8.56%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of CRASHCAT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of CRASHCAT is 818241998.2582419, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own CRASH CAT?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of CRASHCAT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of CRASH CAT today?

The market capitalization stands at $98091, positioning CRASH CAT at rank #5450 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is CRASHCAT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of CRASH CAT?

The recent price movement of -8.56% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Cat-Themed,Robinhood Ecosystem,Robinhood Chain Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.