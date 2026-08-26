Covenant Foundation Price Today

The live Covenant Foundation (CVT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CVT.

Covenant Foundation currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,841, with a circulating supply of 534.72M CVT. During the last 24 hours, CVT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CVT moved +0.09% in the last hour and +10.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Covenant Foundation (CVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.84K$ 36.84K $ 36.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.90K$ 68.90K $ 68.90K Circulation Supply 534.72M 534.72M 534.72M Total Supply 999,992,872.321824 999,992,872.321824 999,992,872.321824

The current Market Cap of Covenant Foundation is $ 36.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CVT is 534.72M, with a total supply of 999992872.321824. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.90K.