Covenant Price (CVNT)
The live Covenant (CVNT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CVNT.
Covenant currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,382, with a circulating supply of 896.02M CVNT. During the last 24 hours, CVNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CVNT moved +0.09% in the last hour and +56.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Covenant is $ 71.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CVNT is 896.02M, with a total supply of 999992382.975232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.67K.
+0.09%
-6.01%
+56.59%
+56.59%
In 2040, the price of Covenant could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Covenant is open infrastructure for AI agents: an operating layer that sits below agent applications and above the host OS, providing the controls autonomous agents need to operate safely. It exposes scoped, cryptographically signed capabilities that gate what an agent may do; a budget ledger that caps how much it may spend; durable tiered memory; runtime isolation; MCP, HTTP, and agent-to-agent interfaces; and an append-only, hash-chained audit log across all operations.
$CVNT is the settlement credit of the network. Every resource an agent consumes — memory writes, tool calls, external API requests, messages — is metered as a signed receipt priced in credits. Credits are minted by depositing $CVNT into the settlement program and burned at the point of consumption, with each burn bound to a receipt batch whose Merkle root is anchored on Solana.
This makes agent activity accountable and auditable: an operator can reconcile precisely what an agent did and what it cost, down to the receipt. $CVNT utility is functional — it is the unit agents pay in to consume compute, memory, tools, and paid external services through the layer.
Licensed Apache-2.0, with public documentation and a live sandbox at opencovenant.org.
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What is Covenant trading right now?
Current price: $, with a price movement of -6.01% over the last 24 hours.
Is CVNT attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Covenant market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about CVNT?
With 896020009.669868 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Covenant compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of $ and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Covenant being traded today?
It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Covenant's long-term viability.
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