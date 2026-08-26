Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Covenant price today is 0 USD.CVNT market cap is 71,382 USD. Track real-time CVNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Covenant price today is 0 USD.CVNT market cap is 71,382 USD. Track real-time CVNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CVNT

CVNT Price Info

What is CVNT

CVNT Whitepaper

CVNT Official Website

CVNT Tokenomics

CVNT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Covenant Logo

Covenant Price (CVNT)

Unlisted

1 CVNT to USD Live Price:

$0.00007982
$0.00007982$0.00007982
-5.32%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Covenant (CVNT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:48:01 (UTC+8)

Covenant Price Today

The live Covenant (CVNT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CVNT.

Covenant currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,382, with a circulating supply of 896.02M CVNT. During the last 24 hours, CVNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CVNT moved +0.09% in the last hour and +56.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Covenant (CVNT) Market Information

$ 71.38K
$ 71.38K$ 71.38K

--
----

$ 79.67K
$ 79.67K$ 79.67K

896.02M
896.02M 896.02M

999,992,382.975232
999,992,382.975232 999,992,382.975232

The current Market Cap of Covenant is $ 71.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CVNT is 896.02M, with a total supply of 999992382.975232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.67K.

Covenant Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

-6.01%

+56.59%

+56.59%

Price Prediction for Covenant

Covenant (CVNT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CVNT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Covenant (CVNT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Covenant could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Covenant will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CVNT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Covenant Price Prediction.

What is Covenant (CVNT)

Covenant is open infrastructure for AI agents: an operating layer that sits below agent applications and above the host OS, providing the controls autonomous agents need to operate safely. It exposes scoped, cryptographically signed capabilities that gate what an agent may do; a budget ledger that caps how much it may spend; durable tiered memory; runtime isolation; MCP, HTTP, and agent-to-agent interfaces; and an append-only, hash-chained audit log across all operations.

$CVNT is the settlement credit of the network. Every resource an agent consumes — memory writes, tool calls, external API requests, messages — is metered as a signed receipt priced in credits. Credits are minted by depositing $CVNT into the settlement program and burned at the point of consumption, with each burn bound to a receipt batch whose Merkle root is anchored on Solana.

This makes agent activity accountable and auditable: an operator can reconcile precisely what an agent did and what it cost, down to the receipt. $CVNT utility is functional — it is the unit agents pay in to consume compute, memory, tools, and paid external services through the layer.

Licensed Apache-2.0, with public documentation and a live sandbox at opencovenant.org.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Covenant

What is Covenant trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of -6.01% over the last 24 hours.

Is CVNT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Covenant market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about CVNT?

With 896020009.669868 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Covenant compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $ and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Covenant being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Covenant's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Covenant

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:48:01 (UTC+8)

Covenant (CVNT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Covenant

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1539
$0.1539$0.1539

+413.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1755
$1.1755$1.1755

+1,075.50%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.010546
$0.010546$0.010546

+37.33%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7280
$0.7280$0.7280

-1.51%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4090
$2.4090$2.4090

-7.34%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1755
$1.1755$1.1755

+1,075.50%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1539
$0.1539$0.1539

+413.00%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02442
$0.02442$0.02442

+50.74%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.036500
$0.036500$0.036500

+29.47%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.124499
$0.124499$0.124499

+22.55%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage