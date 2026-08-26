Covenant Price Today

The live Covenant (CVNT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CVNT.

Covenant currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,382, with a circulating supply of 896.02M CVNT. During the last 24 hours, CVNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CVNT moved +0.09% in the last hour and +56.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Covenant (CVNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 71.38K$ 71.38K $ 71.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.67K$ 79.67K $ 79.67K Circulation Supply 896.02M 896.02M 896.02M Total Supply 999,992,382.975232 999,992,382.975232 999,992,382.975232

The current Market Cap of Covenant is $ 71.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CVNT is 896.02M, with a total supply of 999992382.975232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.67K.