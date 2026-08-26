ConsumerFi Protocol Price Today

The live ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current CFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CFI.

ConsumerFi Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 119,640, with a circulating supply of 222.92M CFI. During the last 24 hours, CFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00737355, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CFI moved -0.04% in the last hour and +2.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.84K.

ConsumerFi Protocol (CFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 119.64K$ 119.64K $ 119.64K Volume (24H) $ 2.84K$ 2.84K $ 2.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 495.90K$ 495.90K $ 495.90K Circulation Supply 222.92M 222.92M 222.92M Total Supply 923,968,688.0901387 923,968,688.0901387 923,968,688.0901387

The current Market Cap of ConsumerFi Protocol is $ 119.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.84K. The circulating supply of CFI is 222.92M, with a total supply of 923968688.0901387. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 495.90K.