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The live Community Alliance Token price today is 0 USD.COMAT market cap is 566,518 USD. Track real-time COMAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Community Alliance Token price today is 0 USD.COMAT market cap is 566,518 USD. Track real-time COMAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Community Alliance Token Price (COMAT)

Unlisted

1 COMAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00080913
$0.00080913$0.00080913
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:44:58 (UTC+8)

Community Alliance Token Price Today

The live Community Alliance Token (COMAT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COMAT.

Community Alliance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 566,518, with a circulating supply of 698.99M COMAT. During the last 24 hours, COMAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00120444, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COMAT moved -0.77% in the last hour and +53.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.00K.

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Market Information

$ 566.52K
$ 566.52K$ 566.52K

$ 7.00K
$ 7.00K$ 7.00K

$ 566.52K
$ 566.52K$ 566.52K

698.99M
698.99M 698.99M

698,990,876.40266
698,990,876.40266 698,990,876.40266

The current Market Cap of Community Alliance Token is $ 566.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.00K. The circulating supply of COMAT is 698.99M, with a total supply of 698990876.40266. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 566.52K.

Community Alliance Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00120444
$ 0.00120444$ 0.00120444

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.77%

-5.74%

+53.30%

+53.30%

Price Prediction for Community Alliance Token

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COMAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Community Alliance Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Community Alliance Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COMAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Community Alliance Token Price Prediction.

What is Community Alliance Token (COMAT)

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) is a decentralized digital asset formed through the collaboration of strong blockchain communities aiming to drive innovation and growth. The token's primary objective is to unite global blockchain communities, promoting decentralization, transparency, inclusivity, and innovation.

Key Features:

  • Community-Driven Governance: COMAT is governed by its community members, who have a direct say in shaping the ecosystem through voting processes on the COMAT Swap platform.

  • Deflationary Tokenomics: COMAT has a deflationary mechanism, with 50% of the total token supply burned, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing token scarcity and value.

  • Fair-Launched Token Listing: COMAT Swap lists only fair-launched tokens, promoting transparency and fairness in token listings, and protecting users from potential scams

  • COMAT Swap Development: COMAT Swap is a community-driven decentralized exchange facilitating community-driven trading and project evaluation, with features enabling token holders to participate in voting processes.

  • Community Focused: COMAT aims to unite global blockchain communities, supporting initiatives, funding projects, and rewarding contributors, fostering community engagement.

  • Collaborative Origins: COMAT was formed through the merger of strong blockchain communities, demonstrating its commitment to collective growth and collaboration.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Community Alliance Token

What is Community Alliance Token's current price?

Community Alliance Token trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -5.74% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of COMAT?

With a market cap of $566518, COMAT is ranked #3402 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Community Alliance Token generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of COMAT?

There are 698990876.40266 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Community Alliance Token fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Community Alliance Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.00120444, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence COMAT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does COMAT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Community Alliance Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:44:58 (UTC+8)

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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