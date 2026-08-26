Coinbase Wrapped MEGA Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) price today is $ 0.03988767, with a 0.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBMEGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03988767 per CBMEGA.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 685,140, with a circulating supply of 17.28M CBMEGA. During the last 24 hours, CBMEGA traded between $ 0.03790843 (low) and $ 0.04066412 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.172413, while the all-time low was $ 0.02831716.

In short-term performance, CBMEGA moved +0.85% in the last hour and +24.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 229.32K.

Coinbase Wrapped MEGA (CBMEGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 685.14K$ 685.14K $ 685.14K Volume (24H) $ 229.32K$ 229.32K $ 229.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 685.14K$ 685.14K $ 685.14K Circulation Supply 17.28M 17.28M 17.28M Total Supply 17,282,953.32345775 17,282,953.32345775 17,282,953.32345775

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped MEGA is $ 685.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 229.32K. The circulating supply of CBMEGA is 17.28M, with a total supply of 17282953.32345775. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 685.14K.