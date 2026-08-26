Coder Price (CDR)
The live Coder (CDR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CDR.
Coder currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,738.44, with a circulating supply of 999.98M CDR. During the last 24 hours, CDR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CDR moved +0.37% in the last hour and +35.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Coder is $ 16.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CDR is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978345.409645. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.74K.
+0.37%
-3.31%
+35.75%
+35.75%
In 2040, the price of Coder could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
CDR is a utility token on the Solana blockchain powering an ecosystem of trading tools and token services for the pump.fun ecosystem.
Signal Bot: An algorithmic detection system that monitors 400+ pump.fun tokens every 4 seconds. Ten parallel algorithms detect patterns including explosive growth, stealth accumulation, swarm buying, and panic spikes.
Premium subscribers receive alerts with sub-500ms latency via Telegram.
Token Launcher: A tweet-to-token deployment platform that converts viral Twitter posts into tradeable memecoins. AI generates unique logos and banners automatically. Flat fee of 0.1 SOL per launch with tokens live on pump.fun within seconds.
Token Locker: Time-locked vesting built on Jupiter Lock smart contracts (audited by Sec3 and OtterSec). Supports SPL tokens, Token2022, pump.fun tokens, and LP tokens. Fee of 0.08 SOL per lock.
Token Burner: Permanent token destruction service at 0.05 SOL flat fee regardless of token value.
X Scraper: Twitter monitoring with 50-200ms notification delivery. Alerts sent to Telegram the moment tracked accounts tweet. Track your favorite influencers, buy their contract/token addresses, instantly.
AI Agent API: x402 protocol integration enabling autonomous AI agents to purchase signals via native SOL payments at $1 per signal.
Community Tools: Token-gated Telegram group bot and automated SPL airdrop distribution bot.
Token Utility: Holders of 1%+ supply receive lifetime access to all products. Holders of 0.5%+ receive weekly revenue share distributions (50% of subscription revenue).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Coder?
Coder (CDR) is trading at $, reflecting a price movement of -3.31% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Coder play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, CDR often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is CDR being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, CDR recorded $-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Coder?
There are 999978345.409645 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of CDR?
Coder currently holds market rank #7566 with a market capitalization of $16738.44, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Coder performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of -3.31% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Coder compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, CDR demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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