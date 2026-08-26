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The live Cobot price today is 0 USD.COBOT market cap is 29,117 USD. Track real-time COBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cobot price today is 0 USD.COBOT market cap is 29,117 USD. Track real-time COBOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Cobot Price (COBOT)

Unlisted

1 COBOT to USD Live Price:

$0.00010015
$0.00010015$0.00010015
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cobot (COBOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:42:35 (UTC+8)

Cobot Price Today

The live Cobot (COBOT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current COBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COBOT.

Cobot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,117, with a circulating supply of 291.24M COBOT. During the last 24 hours, COBOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00596208, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COBOT moved +0.13% in the last hour and +10.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 314.17.

Cobot (COBOT) Market Information

$ 29.12K
$ 29.12K$ 29.12K

$ 314.17
$ 314.17$ 314.17

$ 69.56K
$ 69.56K$ 69.56K

291.24M
291.24M 291.24M

695,738,601.4000063
695,738,601.4000063 695,738,601.4000063

The current Market Cap of Cobot is $ 29.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 314.17. The circulating supply of COBOT is 291.24M, with a total supply of 695738601.4000063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.56K.

Cobot Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00596208
$ 0.00596208$ 0.00596208

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.13%

+3.77%

+10.70%

+10.70%

Price Prediction for Cobot

Cobot (COBOT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COBOT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cobot (COBOT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cobot could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cobot will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COBOT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cobot Price Prediction.

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About Cobot

What is Cobot trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of 3.77% over the last 24 hours.

Is COBOT attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI,OpenServ Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Cobot market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about COBOT?

With 291238601.4000063 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Cobot compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.00596208 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Cobot being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Cobot's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cobot

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:42:35 (UTC+8)

Cobot (COBOT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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