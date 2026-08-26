CLUDE Price Today

The live CLUDE (CLUDE) price today is $ 0, with a 16.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLUDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLUDE.

CLUDE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 763,875, with a circulating supply of 999.96M CLUDE. During the last 24 hours, CLUDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00406108, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLUDE moved +0.39% in the last hour and +53.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.12K.

CLUDE (CLUDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 763.88K$ 763.88K $ 763.88K Volume (24H) $ 29.12K$ 29.12K $ 29.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 763.88K$ 763.88K $ 763.88K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,958,993.858203 999,958,993.858203 999,958,993.858203

The current Market Cap of CLUDE is $ 763.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.12K. The circulating supply of CLUDE is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999958993.858203. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 763.88K.