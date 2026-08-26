CHEF Universe Price Today

The live CHEF Universe (CHEF) price today is $ 0, with a 2.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHEF.

CHEF Universe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,092, with a circulating supply of 45.30B CHEF. During the last 24 hours, CHEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHEF moved +1.24% in the last hour and +27.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CHEF Universe (CHEF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.09K$ 26.09K $ 26.09K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.60K$ 57.60K $ 57.60K Circulation Supply 45.30B 45.30B 45.30B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CHEF Universe is $ 26.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHEF is 45.30B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.60K.