Chateau USD Price Today

The live Chateau USD (CHUSD) price today is $ 0.999474, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999474 per CHUSD.

Chateau USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,230,484, with a circulating supply of 1.23M CHUSD. During the last 24 hours, CHUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.045, while the all-time low was $ 0.986828.

In short-term performance, CHUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 999.68.

Chateau USD (CHUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Volume (24H) $ 999.68$ 999.68 $ 999.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 1.23M 1.23M 1.23M Total Supply 1,225,254.136150956 1,225,254.136150956 1,225,254.136150956

The current Market Cap of Chateau USD is $ 1.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 999.68. The circulating supply of CHUSD is 1.23M, with a total supply of 1225254.136150956. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.