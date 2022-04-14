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Top Retail Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Retail sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Faith Tribe
Faith Tribe
FTRB
$ 0,00498199
-%0,07
+%0,00
+%4,90
$ 20,53M
$ 82,95K
2
Vow
Vow
VOW
$ 0,03417
+%0,12
-%2,18
+%4,76
$ 12,16M
$ 2,10M
3
Soil
Soil
SOIL
$ 0,10007
-%0,01
-%0,84
-%2,16
$ 6,97M
$ 271,89K
4
MANSORY
MANSORY
MNSRY
$ 0,007182
-%0,07
-%1,21
+%4,22
$ 6,47M
$ 4,69M
5
BugsCoin
BugsCoin
BGSC
$ 0,00063521
-%0,07
+%0,03
+%4,76
$ 5,92M
$ 228,96K
6
BIDZ Coin
BIDZ Coin
BIDZ
$ 0,00238625
%0,00
--
+%19,71
$ 4,65M
$ 221,84
7
Roam
Roam
ROAM
$ 0,012983
-%0,23
-%0,96
+%17,47
$ 4,58M
$ 3,09M
8
MileVerse
MileVerse
MVC
$ 0,00125481
+%0,09
+%0,01
+%8,93
$ 3,38M
$ 20,75K
9
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0,00208301
+%0,01
+%0,01
+%2,85
$ 3,20M
$ 17,42K
10
Coupon Assets
Coupon Assets
CA
$ 0,2212
+%0,58
+%0,01
+%0,66
$ 2,14M
$ 351,28K
11
Ctomorrow Platform
Ctomorrow Platform
CTP
$ 0,0009474
%0,00
-%0,09
+%5,11
$ 1,55M
$ 60,74M
12
EVDC Network
EVDC Network
EVDC
$ 0,00002106
+%0,14
-%3,18
-%3,62
$ 1,33M
$ 3,16B
13
Bazaars
Bazaars
BZR
$ 69,036
+%0,04
-%1,85
+%2,24
$ 428,96K
$ 2,09K
14
VERONICA by Virtuals
VERONICA by Virtuals
VERONICA
$ 0,00016434
%0,00
--
%0,00
$ 164,34K
$ 24,11
15
Routine Coin
Routine Coin
ROU
$ 0,00022261
%0,00
+%0,05
-%1,22
$ 145,57K
$ 936,80
16
HanChain
HanChain
HAN
$ 0,0002095
+%0,22
-%0,02
+%13,82
$ 144,65K
$ 546,40K
17
BOTIFY
BOTIFY
BOTIFY
$ 5,403E-5
+%0,22
-%3,52
+%17,74
$ 54,00K
--
18
WFDP
WFDP
WFDP
$ 43,99
+%1,15
+%0,01
+%15,82
$ 50,14K
$ 20,89K
19
DRESSdio
DRESSdio
DRESS
$ 6,217E-5
+%1,78
+%2,66
-%2,80
$ 33,87K
--
20
Dmarketplace
Dmarketplace
$DMP
$ 2,34084E-7
%0,00
%0,00
+%21,84
$ 21,77K
--
21
Luxury Travel Token
Luxury Travel Token
LTT
$ 0,0015334
+%0,24
-%4,31
-%21,59
--
$ 15,04M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Retail tokens and why are they popular?
Retail tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $73.93M.
What is the best-performing Retail token right now?
Among Retail tokens tracked on MEXC, DRESS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Retail tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Retail tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Retail tokens include FTRB, VOW, SOIL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Retail category?
The combined market capitalization of all Retail tokens is approximately $73.93M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Retail sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.