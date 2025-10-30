DRESSdio (DRESS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.051197 24H High $ 0.055926 All Time High $ 0.152477 Lowest Price $ 0.03099864 Price Change (1H) -1.11% Price Change (1D) -6.81% Price Change (7D) -26.06%

DRESSdio (DRESS) real-time price is $0.051806. Over the past 24 hours, DRESS traded between a low of $ 0.051197 and a high of $ 0.055926, showing active market volatility. DRESS's all-time high price is $ 0.152477, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03099864.

In terms of short-term performance, DRESS has changed by -1.11% over the past hour, -6.81% over 24 hours, and -26.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DRESSdio (DRESS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.33M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.95M Circulation Supply 352.68M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DRESSdio is $ 18.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRESS is 352.68M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.95M.