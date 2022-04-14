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Top Moonriver Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Moonriver Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,104.08
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.417
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.3007
-0.23%
-2.32%
+1.42%
$ 26.42M
$ 228.18K
4
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.972307
+0.10%
-0.00%
-0.42%
$ 11.54M
$ 3.80K
5
Moonriver
Moonriver
MOVR
$ 0.7226
+0.38%
+2.23%
-2.80%
$ 8.77M
$ 115.43K
6
Impossible Finance Launchpad
Impossible Finance Launchpad
IDIA
$ 0.00430321
+0.02%
+0.00%
+6.91%
$ 4.13M
$ 112.36
7
Rome
Rome
ROME
$ 5.43
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 794.40K
$ 0.13
8
Elk Finance
Elk Finance
ELK
$ 0.00927888
+0.40%
-0.00%
+12.47%
$ 149.71K
$ 487.25

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Moonriver Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Moonriver Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $16.74B.
What is the best-performing Moonriver Ecosystem token right now?
Among Moonriver Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MOVR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.23% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Moonriver Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Moonriver Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Moonriver Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, FRAX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Moonriver Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Moonriver Ecosystem tokens is approximately $16.74B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Moonriver Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.