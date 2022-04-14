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Top Layer 3 (L3) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Layer 3 (L3) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.0058515
-0.13%
-0.00%
+9.71%
$ 29.09M
$ 747.36K
2
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02578622
+0.37%
-0.03%
+2.70%
$ 24.09M
$ 10.99M
3
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007444
-0.19%
-2.44%
+2.45%
$ 15.35M
$ 12.36M
4
Yellow
Yellow
YELLOW
$ 0.03753616
-0.10%
-0.07%
-7.72%
$ 7.28M
$ 600.26K
5
WINR Protocol
WINR Protocol
WINR
$ 0.00296647
-0.26%
+0.21%
-22.51%
$ 2.63M
$ 27.91K
6
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04600967
-0.12%
-0.04%
+5.71%
$ 2.43M
$ 93.95K
7
Dream Machine Token
Dream Machine Token
DMT
$ 2.47
0.00%
-0.04%
+21.08%
$ 2.22M
$ 7.15K
8
TN100x
TN100x
TN100X
$ 1.891E-5
+0.91%
-2.04%
+4.19%
$ 162.26K
--
9
zkLink
zkLink
ZKL
$ 0.00020588
+0.12%
+0.01%
+1.89%
$ 127.01K
$ 79.78K
10
RCADE Network
RCADE Network
RCADE
$ 6.1E-6
0.00%
-9.66%
-69.74%
$ 50.60K
--
11
Privashh
Privashh
SHH
$ 2.52197E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+20.92%
$ 25.22K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 3 (L3) tokens and why are they popular?
Layer 3 (L3) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $83.45M.
What is the best-performing Layer 3 (L3) token right now?
Among Layer 3 (L3) tokens tracked on MEXC, WINR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.21% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Layer 3 (L3) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Layer 3 (L3) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Layer 3 (L3) tokens include ORBS, CTSI, XAI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Layer 3 (L3) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Layer 3 (L3) tokens is approximately $83.45M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 3 (L3) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.