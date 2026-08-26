RCADE Network Price Today

The live RCADE Network (RCADE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RCADE.

RCADE Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,603, with a circulating supply of 8.30B RCADE. During the last 24 hours, RCADE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00305157, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RCADE moved -- in the last hour and -52.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RCADE Network (RCADE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.60K$ 50.60K $ 50.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 243.88K$ 243.88K $ 243.88K Circulation Supply 8.30B 8.30B 8.30B Total Supply 40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RCADE Network is $ 50.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCADE is 8.30B, with a total supply of 40000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.88K.