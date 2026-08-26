zkLink Price Today

The live zkLink (ZKL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZKL.

zkLink currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 126,848, with a circulating supply of 618.65M ZKL. During the last 24 hours, ZKL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.750654, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKL moved +0.10% in the last hour and +1.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.94K.

zkLink (ZKL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.85K$ 126.85K $ 126.85K Volume (24H) $ 81.94K$ 81.94K $ 81.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.04K$ 205.04K $ 205.04K Circulation Supply 618.65M 618.65M 618.65M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkLink is $ 126.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.94K. The circulating supply of ZKL is 618.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.04K.