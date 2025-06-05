Re Protocol reUSDe Price (REUSDE)
The live price of Re Protocol reUSDe (REUSDE) today is 1.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 215.63K USD. REUSDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Re Protocol reUSDe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Re Protocol reUSDe price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 246.21K USD
Get real-time price updates of the REUSDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REUSDE price information.
During today, the price change of Re Protocol reUSDe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Re Protocol reUSDe to USD was $ +0.0115786320.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Re Protocol reUSDe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Re Protocol reUSDe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0115786320
|+0.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Re Protocol reUSDe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Re Protocol is a groundbreaking innovation that bridges the gap between traditional insurance markets and decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on blockchain technology, Re Protocol introduces an unprecedented level of transparency, efficiency, and accessibility to the global reinsurance market—a multi-trillion-dollar industry historically characterized by opacity and reliance on intermediaries. At its core, Re Protocol facilitates direct, efficient capital allocation to reinsurance contracts. This is achieved through a network of interconnected smart contracts and an architecture designed for auditable, secure operations. Participants in the protocol gain exposure to the returns of the reinsurance sector without the traditional barriers of entry, while simultaneously benefiting from the transparency and automation enabled by blockchain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 REUSDE to VND
₫31,051.7
|1 REUSDE to AUD
A$1.8054
|1 REUSDE to GBP
￡0.8614
|1 REUSDE to EUR
€1.0266
|1 REUSDE to USD
$1.18
|1 REUSDE to MYR
RM4.9796
|1 REUSDE to TRY
₺46.4212
|1 REUSDE to JPY
¥168.8344
|1 REUSDE to RUB
₽93.5976
|1 REUSDE to INR
₹101.2204
|1 REUSDE to IDR
Rp19,344.2592
|1 REUSDE to KRW
₩1,603.2542
|1 REUSDE to PHP
₱65.6198
|1 REUSDE to EGP
￡E.58.6106
|1 REUSDE to BRL
R$6.6434
|1 REUSDE to CAD
C$1.6048
|1 REUSDE to BDT
৳144.1252
|1 REUSDE to NGN
₦1,858.264
|1 REUSDE to UAH
₴48.8874
|1 REUSDE to VES
Bs114.46
|1 REUSDE to PKR
Rs332.76
|1 REUSDE to KZT
₸602.036
|1 REUSDE to THB
฿38.3382
|1 REUSDE to TWD
NT$35.2938
|1 REUSDE to AED
د.إ4.3306
|1 REUSDE to CHF
Fr0.9558
|1 REUSDE to HKD
HK$9.2512
|1 REUSDE to MAD
.د.م10.8442
|1 REUSDE to MXN
$22.6678