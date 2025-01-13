Nsure Network Price (NSURE)
The live price of Nsure Network (NSURE) today is 0.00211657 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.27K USD. NSURE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nsure Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 67.18K USD
- Nsure Network price change within the day is +3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.73M USD
During today, the price change of Nsure Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nsure Network to USD was $ -0.0004939979.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nsure Network to USD was $ -0.0002738606.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nsure Network to USD was $ -0.000258251294059611.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004939979
|-23.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002738606
|-12.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000258251294059611
|-10.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nsure Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+3.79%
-6.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NSURE is the governance token for the Nsure Network. Nsure Network is a decentralised insurance project that borrows the idea of Lloyd’s of London, a market place to trade insurance risks, where premiums are determined by a Dynamic Pricing Model. In this model, capital supply and demand from the entire platform determines the price jointly, similar to the pricing mechanism in the free market, by having Nsure tokens backing the policies bought. The price is self-adjustable to the movement of supply and demand, subject to the model moderately stabilizing the price change.
