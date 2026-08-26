JUNO Price Today

The live JUNO (JUNO) price today is $ 0.02410013, with a 5.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02410013 per JUNO.

JUNO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,916,188, with a circulating supply of 79.51M JUNO. During the last 24 hours, JUNO traded between $ 0.0241537 (low) and $ 0.02607598 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 45.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JUNO moved -0.77% in the last hour and +16.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.78K.

JUNO (JUNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.92M$ 1.92M $ 1.92M Volume (24H) $ 5.78K$ 5.78K $ 5.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.55M$ 2.55M $ 2.55M Circulation Supply 79.51M 79.51M 79.51M Total Supply 105,634,214.31628 105,634,214.31628 105,634,214.31628

The current Market Cap of JUNO is $ 1.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.78K. The circulating supply of JUNO is 79.51M, with a total supply of 105634214.31628. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.55M.