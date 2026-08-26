Kima Network Price Today

The live Kima Network (KIMA) price today is $ 0.00354911, with a 19.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00354911 per KIMA.

Kima Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 740,896, with a circulating supply of 208.76M KIMA. During the last 24 hours, KIMA traded between $ 0.00153728 (low) and $ 0.00354928 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.092, while the all-time low was $ 0.00124231.

In short-term performance, KIMA moved -0.00% in the last hour and +91.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.34K.

Kima Network (KIMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 740.90K$ 740.90K $ 740.90K Volume (24H) $ 1.34K$ 1.34K $ 1.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 745.32K$ 745.32K $ 745.32K Circulation Supply 208.76M 208.76M 208.76M Total Supply 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0 210,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kima Network is $ 740.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.34K. The circulating supply of KIMA is 208.76M, with a total supply of 210000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 745.32K.