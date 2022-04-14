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Top BTCfi Protocol Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the BTCfi Protocol sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9995
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.04%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.98K
2
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.742
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
3
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0.2683
+0.34%
+14.87%
+12.86%
$ 69.02M
$ 299.05K
4
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.012075
+0.76%
-5.73%
+8.56%
$ 44.60M
$ 5.67M
5
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.03576
+0.73%
+0.68%
-1.36%
$ 41.81M
$ 28.96M
6
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003661
+0.77%
-3.95%
+6.39%
$ 40.66M
$ 15.06M
7
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.016077
-0.55%
+2.45%
+2.97%
$ 15.05M
$ 8.22M
8
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0.007227
+1.11%
-7.08%
-13.51%
$ 7.14M
$ 33.22M
9
Portal To Bitcoin
Portal To Bitcoin
PTB
$ 0.0008124
+1.12%
+5.39%
-5.42%
$ 5.92M
$ 82.73M
10
RHEA
RHEA
RHEA
$ 0.01297
+0.01%
-2.36%
+10.14%
$ 5.05M
$ 4.31M
11
Solv Protocol
Solv Protocol
SOLV
$ 0.002827
-0.46%
+5.37%
+16.57%
$ 4.19M
$ 29.75M
12
GVNR
GVNR
GVNR
$ 0.236449
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 3.79M
$ 12.49
13
$ 0.003076
+2.17%
-2.76%
+56.46%
$ 1.86M
$ 19.53M
14
Garden
Garden
SEED
$ 0.134333
0.00%
--
+24.72%
$ 1.75M
$ 1.29K
15
MEZO
MEZO
MEZO
$ 0.007289
+0.30%
+0.98%
+2.83%
$ 627.98K
$ 7.81M
16
Lnfi Network
Lnfi Network
LN
$ 0.00243964
0.00%
0.00%
-0.80%
$ 230.88K
$ 18.72K
17
pSTAKE Finance
pSTAKE Finance
PSTAKE
$ 0.00010833
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 47.63K
$ 15.43
18
Bitlayer
Bitlayer
BTR
$ 0.03303
-2.58%
+9.84%
+9.51%
--
$ 2.17M
19
Lombard
Lombard
BARD
$ 0.1156
+0.79%
-5.81%
+5.31%
--
$ 591.53K
20
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0.003713
0.00%
-2.46%
+9.00%
--
$ 14.70M
21
pump.fun
pump.fun
PUMP
$ 0.004601
+0.62%
-5.39%
+41.89%
--
$ 7.44B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BTCfi Protocol tokens and why are they popular?
BTCfi Protocol tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.54B.
What is the best-performing BTCfi Protocol token right now?
Among BTCfi Protocol tokens tracked on MEXC, BR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.87% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BTCfi Protocol tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 BTCfi Protocol tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BTCfi Protocol tokens include U, PENDLE, BR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BTCfi Protocol category?
The combined market capitalization of all BTCfi Protocol tokens is approximately $1.54B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BTCfi Protocol sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.