Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Avalanche L1 Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Avalanche L1 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.1989
-0.15%
-3.91%
-5.91%
$ 56.68M
$ 386.51K
2
Apertum
Apertum
APTM
$ 0.10696
-0.20%
-3.67%
-17.99%
$ 10.64M
$ 546.73K
3
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003149
+0.90%
-2.29%
+3.04%
$ 7.44M
$ 19.64M
4
NUMINE Token
NUMINE Token
NUMI
$ 0.0199943
+0.19%
+0.00%
+0.83%
$ 7.05M
$ 234.43K
5
COQ INU
COQ INU
COQ
$ 0.00000010168
+0.21%
-1.87%
+31.21%
$ 6.98M
$ 527.76B
6
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
7
3ULL
3ULL
3ULL
$ 0.00014148
+0.26%
-10.43%
+71.34%
$ 2.05M
$ 78.61M
8
Numbers Protocol
Numbers Protocol
NUM
$ 0.002244
+0.09%
-3.81%
+1.63%
$ 2.02M
$ 25.64M
9
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.007702
+16.58%
+13.47%
+21.32%
$ 1.29M
$ 781.13K
10
Otherworld
Otherworld
OWN
$ 0.02982552
0.00%
--
+0.30%
$ 1.05M
$ 5.14
11
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00034204
+0.34%
-0.02%
+7.59%
$ 993.32K
$ 179.36
12
Dexalot
Dexalot
ALOT
$ 0.01165845
0.00%
--
+16.69%
$ 749.48K
$ 1.16K
13
Warp
Warp
WRP
$ 0.00012187
0.00%
--
+51.77%
$ 609.36K
$ 796.32
14
HatchyPocket
HatchyPocket
HATCHY
$ 0.00014772
+0.19%
-0.02%
+6.04%
$ 147.72K
$ 3.67
15
Lamina1
Lamina1
L1
$ 0.00017978
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 48.50K
$ 1.39K
16
Erol Musk
Erol Musk
EROL
$ 3.147E-5
+0.41%
-3.91%
+5.53%
$ 31.48K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Avalanche L1 tokens and why are they popular?
Avalanche L1 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $100.71M.
What is the best-performing Avalanche L1 token right now?
Among Avalanche L1 tokens tracked on MEXC, BEAM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.47% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Avalanche L1 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Avalanche L1 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Avalanche L1 tokens include NXPC, APTM, GUN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Avalanche L1 category?
The combined market capitalization of all Avalanche L1 tokens is approximately $100.71M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Avalanche L1 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.