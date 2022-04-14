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Top Astar Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Astar Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,774.36
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.385
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
4
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.122589
+1.22%
+0.06%
+50.75%
$ 29.08M
$ 24.53M
5
Wrapped ASTR
Wrapped ASTR
WASTR
$ 0.00549965
0.00%
+0.02%
+15.64%
$ 783.37K
$ 7.65K
6
BAI Stablecoin
BAI Stablecoin
BAI
$ 1.085
+1.59%
+0.03%
+3.83%
$ 249.36K
$ 1.24
7
ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR
ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR
WASTR
$ 0.00553939
+1.10%
+0.03%
+17.05%
$ 139.51K
$ 2.48K
8
WDOT
WDOT
WDOT
$ 0.864311
+0.80%
-0.04%
+9.15%
$ 87.54K
$ 127.91
9
Wrapped Shiden Network
Wrapped Shiden Network
WSDN
$ 0.00449261
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 72.65K
$ 5.89

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Astar Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Astar Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $91.49B.
What is the best-performing Astar Ecosystem token right now?
Among Astar Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WPOL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Astar Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Astar Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Astar Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Astar Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Astar Ecosystem tokens is approximately $91.49B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Astar Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.