ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR Price Today

The live ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR (WASTR) price today is $ 0.00548554, with a 1.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current WASTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00548554 per WASTR.

ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 138,148, with a circulating supply of 25.19M WASTR. During the last 24 hours, WASTR traded between $ 0.00534876 (low) and $ 0.0055896 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 233.95, while the all-time low was $ 0.00440015.

In short-term performance, WASTR moved -0.07% in the last hour and +23.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.40K.

ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR (WASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 138.15K$ 138.15K $ 138.15K Volume (24H) $ 2.40K$ 2.40K $ 2.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 138.15K$ 138.15K $ 138.15K Circulation Supply 25.19M 25.19M 25.19M Total Supply 25,185,837.16471322 25,185,837.16471322 25,185,837.16471322

The current Market Cap of ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR is $ 138.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.40K. The circulating supply of WASTR is 25.19M, with a total supply of 25185837.16471322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.15K.