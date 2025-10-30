BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.013 $ 1.013 $ 1.013 24H Low $ 1.029 $ 1.029 $ 1.029 24H High 24H Low $ 1.013$ 1.013 $ 1.013 24H High $ 1.029$ 1.029 $ 1.029 All Time High $ 1.45$ 1.45 $ 1.45 Lowest Price $ 0.814914$ 0.814914 $ 0.814914 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +1.15% Price Change (7D) -3.96% Price Change (7D) -3.96%

BAI Stablecoin (BAI) real-time price is $1.029. Over the past 24 hours, BAI traded between a low of $ 1.013 and a high of $ 1.029, showing active market volatility. BAI's all-time high price is $ 1.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.814914.

In terms of short-term performance, BAI has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.15% over 24 hours, and -3.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 178.18K$ 178.18K $ 178.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.18K$ 178.18K $ 178.18K Circulation Supply 173.19K 173.19K 173.19K Total Supply 173,188.6994119239 173,188.6994119239 173,188.6994119239

The current Market Cap of BAI Stablecoin is $ 178.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAI is 173.19K, with a total supply of 173188.6994119239. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.18K.