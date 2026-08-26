Emperor Price Today

The live Emperor (EMPI) price today is $ 0.01249462, with a 2.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01249462 per EMPI.

Emperor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 367,416, with a circulating supply of 29.39M EMPI. During the last 24 hours, EMPI traded between $ 0.01230402 (low) and $ 0.01280889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03145494, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EMPI moved +0.44% in the last hour and +15.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 104.89.

Emperor (EMPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 367.42K$ 367.42K $ 367.42K Volume (24H) $ 104.89$ 104.89 $ 104.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Circulation Supply 29.39M 29.39M 29.39M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Emperor is $ 367.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 104.89. The circulating supply of EMPI is 29.39M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.25M.