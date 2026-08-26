Camelot Token Price Today

The live Camelot Token (GRAIL) price today is $ 35.55, with a 1.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRAIL to USD conversion rate is $ 35.55 per GRAIL.

Camelot Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 940,639, with a circulating supply of 26.47K GRAIL. During the last 24 hours, GRAIL traded between $ 35.34 (low) and $ 36.56 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,643.22, while the all-time low was $ 28.05.

In short-term performance, GRAIL moved -0.12% in the last hour and +11.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.31K.

Camelot Token (GRAIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 940.64K$ 940.64K $ 940.64K Volume (24H) $ 1.31K$ 1.31K $ 1.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.26M$ 3.26M $ 3.26M Circulation Supply 26.47K 26.47K 26.47K Total Supply 91,755.0568894017 91,755.0568894017 91,755.0568894017

The current Market Cap of Camelot Token is $ 940.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.31K. The circulating supply of GRAIL is 26.47K, with a total supply of 91755.0568894017. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.26M.