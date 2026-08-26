CAD Digital Price Today

The live CAD Digital (CADD) price today is $ 0.714107, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current CADD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.714107 per CADD.

CAD Digital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 861,869, with a circulating supply of 1.21M CADD. During the last 24 hours, CADD traded between $ 0.713759 (low) and $ 0.714651 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.720142, while the all-time low was $ 0.709213.

In short-term performance, CADD moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.00K.

CAD Digital (CADD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 861.87K$ 861.87K $ 861.87K Volume (24H) $ 16.00K$ 16.00K $ 16.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 861.87K$ 861.87K $ 861.87K Circulation Supply 1.21M 1.21M 1.21M Total Supply 1,206,920.18 1,206,920.18 1,206,920.18

The current Market Cap of CAD Digital is $ 861.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.00K. The circulating supply of CADD is 1.21M, with a total supply of 1206920.18. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 861.87K.