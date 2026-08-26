Builder Arena Price Today

The live Builder Arena (BUILDERARENA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUILDERARENA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUILDERARENA.

Builder Arena currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,945, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BUILDERARENA. During the last 24 hours, BUILDERARENA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUILDERARENA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Builder Arena (BUILDERARENA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.95K$ 20.95K $ 20.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.95K$ 20.95K $ 20.95K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Builder Arena is $ 20.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUILDERARENA is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.95K.