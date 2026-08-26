BUDDY BEAR Price Today

The live BUDDY BEAR (BUDDY) price today is $ 0.060844, with a 7.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUDDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.060844 per BUDDY.

BUDDY BEAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 608,868, with a circulating supply of 10.00M BUDDY. During the last 24 hours, BUDDY traded between $ 0.061035 (low) and $ 0.071102 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079763, while the all-time low was $ 0.05139.

In short-term performance, BUDDY moved -1.62% in the last hour and -3.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.01K.

BUDDY BEAR (BUDDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 608.87K$ 608.87K $ 608.87K Volume (24H) $ 4.01K$ 4.01K $ 4.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 608.87K$ 608.87K $ 608.87K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BUDDY BEAR is $ 608.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.01K. The circulating supply of BUDDY is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 608.87K.