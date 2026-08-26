BubbleFlap Price Today

The live BubbleFlap (BFLAP) price today is $ 0, with a 3.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFLAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BFLAP.

BubbleFlap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,793.06, with a circulating supply of 904.38M BFLAP. During the last 24 hours, BFLAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BFLAP moved +0.03% in the last hour and +32.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BubbleFlap (BFLAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.79K$ 16.79K $ 16.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.79K$ 16.79K $ 16.79K Circulation Supply 904.38M 904.38M 904.38M Total Supply 904,381,300.8873472 904,381,300.8873472 904,381,300.8873472

The current Market Cap of BubbleFlap is $ 16.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BFLAP is 904.38M, with a total supply of 904381300.8873472. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.79K.