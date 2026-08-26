BLOCKLORDS Price Today

The live BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) price today is $ 0.01787532, with a 2.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current LRDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01787532 per LRDS.

BLOCKLORDS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 971,763, with a circulating supply of 54.36M LRDS. During the last 24 hours, LRDS traded between $ 0.01755532 (low) and $ 0.01853454 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.01549617.

In short-term performance, LRDS moved +1.15% in the last hour and +6.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.56K.

BLOCKLORDS (LRDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 971.76K$ 971.76K $ 971.76K Volume (24H) $ 10.56K$ 10.56K $ 10.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.79M$ 1.79M $ 1.79M Circulation Supply 54.36M 54.36M 54.36M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BLOCKLORDS is $ 971.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.56K. The circulating supply of LRDS is 54.36M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.79M.