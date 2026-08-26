Bitgo xStock Price Today

The live Bitgo xStock (BTGOX) price today is $ 6.93, with a 275.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTGOX to USD conversion rate is $ 6.93 per BTGOX.

Bitgo xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 130,479, with a circulating supply of 18.83K BTGOX. During the last 24 hours, BTGOX traded between $ 6.93 (low) and $ 7.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.64, while the all-time low was $ 1.5.

In short-term performance, BTGOX moved -- in the last hour and +385.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.56.

Bitgo xStock (BTGOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.48K$ 130.48K $ 130.48K Volume (24H) $ 93.56$ 93.56 $ 93.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.13M$ 5.13M $ 5.13M Circulation Supply 18.83K 18.83K 18.83K Total Supply 3,896,962.0 3,896,962.0 3,896,962.0

The current Market Cap of Bitgo xStock is $ 130.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.56. The circulating supply of BTGOX is 18.83K, with a total supply of 3896962.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.13M.