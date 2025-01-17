Bitcoin TRC20 Price (BTCT)
The live price of Bitcoin TRC20 (BTCT) today is 101,321 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin TRC20 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 144.63K USD
- Bitcoin TRC20 price change within the day is +1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bitcoin TRC20 to USD was $ +1,227.28.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin TRC20 to USD was $ -2,146.9311974000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin TRC20 to USD was $ +11,115.1062099000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin TRC20 to USD was $ +33,012.348842514.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1,227.28
|+1.23%
|30 Days
|$ -2,146.9311974000
|-2.11%
|60 Days
|$ +11,115.1062099000
|+10.97%
|90 Days
|$ +33,012.348842514
|+48.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin TRC20: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.66%
+1.23%
+7.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BTCT is a TRC20 token that is 100% backed by Bitcoin (BTC). The reserve addresses are published for anyone to audit. Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Bitcoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Bitcoin and everyone can take part. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that could not be covered by any previous payment system.
