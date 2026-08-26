Based Hoppy Price Today

The live Based Hoppy (HOPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOPPY.

Based Hoppy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,853, with a circulating supply of 963.09M HOPPY. During the last 24 hours, HOPPY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.004644, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOPPY moved -- in the last hour and +31.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.85K$ 21.85K $ 21.85K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.85K$ 21.85K $ 21.85K Circulation Supply 963.09M 963.09M 963.09M Total Supply 963,094,227.9446841 963,094,227.9446841 963,094,227.9446841

The current Market Cap of Based Hoppy is $ 21.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOPPY is 963.09M, with a total supply of 963094227.9446841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.85K.