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The live Based Hoppy price today is 0 USD.HOPPY market cap is 21,853 USD. Track real-time HOPPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Based Hoppy price today is 0 USD.HOPPY market cap is 21,853 USD. Track real-time HOPPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About HOPPY

HOPPY Price Info

What is HOPPY

HOPPY Official Website

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HOPPY Price Forecast

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Based Hoppy Logo

Based Hoppy Price (HOPPY)

Unlisted

1 HOPPY to USD Live Price:

$0.00002269
$0.00002269$0.00002269
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:17:22 (UTC+8)

Based Hoppy Price Today

The live Based Hoppy (HOPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOPPY.

Based Hoppy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,853, with a circulating supply of 963.09M HOPPY. During the last 24 hours, HOPPY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.004644, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOPPY moved -- in the last hour and +31.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Market Information

$ 21.85K
$ 21.85K$ 21.85K

--
----

$ 21.85K
$ 21.85K$ 21.85K

963.09M
963.09M 963.09M

963,094,227.9446841
963,094,227.9446841 963,094,227.9446841

The current Market Cap of Based Hoppy is $ 21.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOPPY is 963.09M, with a total supply of 963094227.9446841. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.85K.

Based Hoppy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.004644
$ 0.004644$ 0.004644

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+31.18%

+31.18%

Price Prediction for Based Hoppy

Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HOPPY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Based Hoppy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Based Hoppy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HOPPY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Based Hoppy Price Prediction.

What is Based Hoppy (HOPPY)

Based Hoppy is an anthropomorphic frog character based on «The Night Riders», a famous comic book by artist and illustrator Matt Furie.

It's a fairly launched memecoin through ape.store on Ethereum Base Chain L2. We're 30 days old and no stop building. We are the og team, since day one. We're live on CMC. The community is growing strong on both X and Telegram. We would love for the token to be listed on CoinGecko as soon as possible. Thank you!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemMeme

About Based Hoppy

What is the current price of Based Hoppy?

Trading at $, Based Hoppy has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact HOPPY's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 963094227.9446841 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Based Hoppy?

Its market capitalization is $21853, ranking #7304 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

HOPPY recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.0 and $0.0, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Based Hoppy fit within the Meme,Base Ecosystem category?

As a Meme,Base Ecosystem token, HOPPY competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Based Hoppy

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:17:22 (UTC+8)

Based Hoppy (HOPPY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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