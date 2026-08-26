Backstage Price Today

The live Backstage (BKS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BKS.

Backstage currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 193,783, with a circulating supply of 731.19M BKS. During the last 24 hours, BKS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01620095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BKS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.22.

Backstage (BKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 193.78K$ 193.78K $ 193.78K Volume (24H) $ 10.22$ 10.22 $ 10.22 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 265.03K$ 265.03K $ 265.03K Circulation Supply 731.19M 731.19M 731.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Backstage is $ 193.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.22. The circulating supply of BKS is 731.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265.03K.