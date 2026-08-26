Backed Price Today

The live Backed (BACKED) price today is $ 0, with a 52.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACKED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BACKED.

Backed currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 426,816, with a circulating supply of 980.30M BACKED. During the last 24 hours, BACKED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BACKED moved +3.67% in the last hour and +52.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 143.21K.

Backed (BACKED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 426.82K$ 426.82K $ 426.82K Volume (24H) $ 143.21K$ 143.21K $ 143.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 426.82K$ 426.82K $ 426.82K Circulation Supply 980.30M 980.30M 980.30M Total Supply 980,299,587.0 980,299,587.0 980,299,587.0

The current Market Cap of Backed is $ 426.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 143.21K. The circulating supply of BACKED is 980.30M, with a total supply of 980299587.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 426.82K.