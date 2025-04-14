Baby Broccoli Price (BABYBROCCOLI)
The live price of Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 337.43K USD. BABYBROCCOLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Broccoli Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Broccoli price change within the day is -0.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 936.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYBROCCOLI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYBROCCOLI price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Broccoli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Broccoli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Broccoli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Broccoli to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-69.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Broccoli: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-0.64%
+3.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli) is a fun and community-driven meme token inspired by CZ’s dog, Broccoli. Designed for entertainment and engagement, the token brings together meme enthusiasts and crypto lovers from around the world. While its primary goal is to foster a strong community, future developments may introduce innovative utilities, potentially incorporating AI-driven features or Telegram mini-app integrations. BabyBroccoli operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). How Does BabyBroccoli Token Work? BabyBroccoli is a standard BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. While it currently functions as a pure meme token, its team has hinted at possible expansions, including AI-powered utilities or Telegram-based applications. BabyBroccoli Tokenomics The total supply of BabyBroccoli Coin is 1 billion tokens (1,000,000,000 BabyBroccoli). The distribution is structured as follows: 25% of the total supply was sent to the BabyDoge multi-signature wallet. 20% was added to the PancakeSwap Liquidity Pool (V3). 20% was automatically placed in the BabyDoge Swap Pool after bonding from puppy.fun platform. The rest of the supply remains in circulation, fuelling community-driven initiatives, marketing efforts, and potential future developments. Who Created BabyBroccoli? BabyBroccoli was created by meme lovers for meme lovers. The team consists of dedicated crypto enthusiasts who share a passion for blockchain, memes, and building an engaging community. While the core team remains pseudonymous, their focus is on entertainment, viral growth, and potential innovation in the meme coin space. Where Can I Buy BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli)? As of now, BabyBroccoli Token is available for trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs): - PancakeSwap V3 - BabyDoge Swap What’s Next for BabyBroccoli? While BabyBroccoli Token currently thrives as a community-first meme token, its roadmap suggests potential expansion into AI-related utilities or Telegram-based mini-apps. Whether it remains a pure meme token or evolves into a utility-driven project, one thing is certain—the community plays a crucial role in its growth and success.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to VND
₫--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to AUD
A$--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to GBP
￡--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to EUR
€--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to USD
$--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to MYR
RM--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to TRY
₺--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to JPY
¥--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to RUB
₽--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to INR
₹--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to KRW
₩--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to PHP
₱--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to BRL
R$--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to CAD
C$--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to BDT
৳--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to NGN
₦--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to UAH
₴--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to VES
Bs--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to KZT
₸--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to THB
฿--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to AED
د.إ--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BABYBROCCOLI to MXN
$--