Azzle Price Today

The live Azzle (AZL) price today is $ 0, with a 5.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AZL.

Azzle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,049, with a circulating supply of 100.00B AZL. During the last 24 hours, AZL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AZL moved +0.19% in the last hour and +42.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Azzle (AZL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.05K$ 65.05K $ 65.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.05K$ 65.05K $ 65.05K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Azzle is $ 65.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AZL is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.05K.