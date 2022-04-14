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Top Music Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Music sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
RaveDAO
RaveDAO
RAVE
$ 0.2759
0.00%
-1.46%
-2.99%
$ 69.66M
$ 4.90K
2
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12715
+0.80%
+1.18%
-13.46%
$ 20.45M
$ 3.86M
3
Audius
Audius
AUDIO
$ 0.01298694
+0.01%
-0.00%
+8.39%
$ 18.83M
$ 2.94M
4
BeatSwap
BeatSwap
BTX
$ 0.034371
+0.06%
+0.20%
-1.35%
$ 7.73M
$ 11.04M
5
LimeWire
LimeWire
LMWR
$ 0.014351
+0.01%
-1.62%
+5.72%
$ 6.57M
$ 3.89M
6
AMPLIFYWORLD
AMPLIFYWORLD
AMPS
$ 0.00010079
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.57%
$ 1.21M
$ 155.47
7
Gala Music
Gala Music
MUSIC
$ 0.00354701
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 572.04K
$ 18.12
8
HAiO
HAiO
HAIO
$ 0.00088151
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 412.53K
$ 4.39
9
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0.0003935
+1.41%
-0.12%
+10.04%
$ 390.10K
$ 2.72K
10
Rocki
Rocki
ROCKI
$ 0.00339852
0.00%
--
+578.92%
$ 339.85K
$ 169.93
11
Fireverse
Fireverse
FIR
$ 0.0004533
+1.14%
-0.00%
+1.34%
$ 161.07K
$ 3.73K
12
Johnny Suede
Johnny Suede
SUEDE
$ 0.00027749
+0.03%
-0.03%
+13.89%
$ 129.06K
$ 692.00
13
UREEQA
UREEQA
URQA
$ 0.00104296
0.00%
--
+8.94%
$ 76.21K
$ 2.27
14
Azzle
Azzle
AZL
$ 6.51768E-7
+0.16%
-5.70%
+20.03%
$ 65.10K
--
15
Nyxia AI
Nyxia AI
NYXC
$ 0.00504748
+0.17%
-0.05%
+9.51%
$ 50.47K
$ 186.01
16
BitSong
BitSong
BTSG
$ 0.00035801
+0.15%
-0.18%
-14.34%
$ 43.63K
$ 421.84
17
Record Nexus
Record Nexus
RECORD
$ 1.766E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+21.63%
$ 17.66K
--
18
Opulous
Opulous
OPUL
$ 3.446E-5
+0.29%
-80.40%
+5.87%
$ 17.22K
--
19
Metal Blockchain
Metal Blockchain
METAL
$ 0.12241
-2.78%
-6.03%
+9.14%
--
$ 31.41K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Music tokens and why are they popular?
Music tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $126.72M.
What is the best-performing Music token right now?
Among Music tokens tracked on MEXC, BEAT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Music tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Music tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Music tokens include RAVE, BEAT, AUDIO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Music category?
The combined market capitalization of all Music tokens is approximately $126.72M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Music sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.